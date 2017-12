Dec 11 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF SBLA FILING FOR 12-WEEK DOSING OF EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION FOR PATIENTS WITH WET AMD

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER PDUFA, GOAL FOR STANDARD REVIEW OF AN SBLA IS TEN MONTHS FROM SUBMISSION FOR A TARGET ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 11, 2018