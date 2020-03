BRIEF-Regeneron Announces Important Advances In Novel Covid-19 Antibody Program

March 17 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT ADVANCES IN NOVEL COVID-19 ANTIBODY PROGRAM

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - POTENTIAL TO ENTER HUMAN CLINICAL STUDIES BY EARLY SUMMER

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REGENERON HAS IDENTIFIED HUNDREDS OF VIRUS-NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO INITIATE LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING BY MID-APRIL WITH ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - APPLYING VELOCIMAB TECHNOLOGY TO PREPARE MANUFACTURING-READY CELL LINES AS LEAD ANTIBODIES ARE SELECTED

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WORKING TOWARD GOAL OF PRODUCING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF PROPHYLACTIC DOSES PER MONTH BY END OF SUMMER

* REGENERON - ISOLATED ANTIBODIES FROM HUMANS WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19, IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE POOL OF POTENTIALLY POTENT ANTIBODIES

* REGENERON - HOPES TO HAVE SMALLER QUANTITIES OF PROPHYLACTIC DOSES AVAILABLE FOR INITIAL CLINICAL TESTING AT BEGINNING OF SUMMER