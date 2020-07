BRIEF-Regeneron Announces Manufacturing And Supply Agreement For BARDA And U.S. Department Of Defense For REGN-COV2 Anti-Viral Antibody Cocktail

July 7 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR BARDA AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FOR REGN-COV2 ANTI-VIRAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO AWARDED $450 MILLION CONTRACT TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY REGN-COV2

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REGENERON BEGAN SCALING UP MANUFACTURING OF REGN-COV2 AT BUSINESS RISK IN SPRING OF 2020.

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIAL DOSES MAY BE READY AS EARLY AS END OF SUMMER.

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS- AGREEMENT COVERS FIXED NO. OF BULK LOTS THAT ARE INTENDED TO COMPLETE IN FALL OF 2020, & FILL/FINISH, STORAGE ACTIVITIES

* REGENERON - IF EUA OR PRODUCT APPROVAL IS GRANTED, GOV’T HAS COMMITTED TO MAKING DOSES FROM THE LOTS AVAILABLE TO AMERICAN PEOPLE AT ‘NO COST’

