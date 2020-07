BRIEF-Regeneron Announces Start Of Regn-Cov2 Phase 3 Covid-19 Prevention Trial With National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases

July 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES START OF REGN-COV2 PHASE 3 COVID-19 PREVENTION TRIAL IN COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES (NIAID)

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTI-VIRAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL REGN-COV2 IS ALSO IN PHASE 2/3 TREATMENT TRIALS FOLLOWING POSITIVE PHASE 1 SAFETY REVIEW

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 3 PREVENTION TRIAL IS BEING CONDUCTED AT APPROXIMATELY 100 SITES AND IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL 2,000 PATIENTS IN U.S.

* REGENERON - TWO PHASE 2/3 TREATMENT TRIALS IN PATIENTS PLANNED TO BE CONDUCTED AT ABOUT 150 SITES IN U.S., BRAZIL, MEXICO AND CHILE

* REGENERON PHARMA - PRELIMINARY DATA FROM 2 PHASE 2/3 TREATMENT TRIALS IN HOSPITALIZED & NON-HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS EXPECTED LATER THIS SUMMER