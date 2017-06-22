BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab

June 22 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - provided details of royalty it receives on any sales of canakinumab (acz885), an anti-il1β antibody

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - has not reviewed cantos data and cannot predict whether study will result in new indications or sales in future

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - regeneron is not involved in development and regulatory process for canakinumab