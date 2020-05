BRIEF-Regeneron Exec Says It Is Possible COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail May Be Available By Fall - Conf Call

May 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON CEO SAYS IN THE LAST 2 WEEKS OF MARCH AND EARLY APRIL, OVERALL EYLEA DEMAND AND NEW PATIENT STARTS WERE SOFTER DUE TO COVID-19 - CONF CALL

* REGENERON CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY REBOUND IN DEMAND FOR DRUGS IN RECENT WEEKS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK- CONF CALL

* REGENERON EXEC SAYS EYLEA SAW 15% LOWER DEMAND IN APRIL DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK - CONF CALL

* REGENERON EXEC SAYS IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO PEAK IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* REGENERON EXEC SAYS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIVITIES DUE TO COVID-19 - CONF CALL

* REGENERON EXEC SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THAT ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR USE BY END OF SUMMER OR FALL - CONF CALL