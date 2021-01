BRIEF-Regeneron Exec Says Its Antibody Cocktail Therapy For COVID-19 Will Likely Help Against Variants Of The Virus - J.P.Morgan Conf

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON EXECUTIVE SAYS ITS ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY AGAINST COVID-19 WILL LIKELY HELP AGAINST VARIANTS OF THE VIRUS - J.P.MORGAN CONF

* REGENERON EXECUTIVE SAYS CO WORKING WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT TO RECTIFY PROBLEMS WITH ACCESS TO ITS ANTIBODY THERAPY FOR COVID-19 - J.P.MORGAN CONF

* REGENERON EXECUTIVE SAYS CO DEVELOPING ADDITIONAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPIES AGAINST COVID-19 SHOULD THE VIRUS CONTINUE TO MUTATE - J.P.MORGAN CONF