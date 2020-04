BRIEF-Regeneron Finalizes Praluent Restructuring

April 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON FINALIZES PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB) RESTRUCTURING AND UPDATES ACCOUNTING PRESENTATION

* IN U.S., CO WILL HAVE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR PRALUENT & RECORD NET PRODUCT SALES

* SANOFI WILL HAVE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OUTSIDE U.S. AND PAY CO A ROYALTY ON PRALUENT NET PRODUCT SALES

* EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, IMPLEMENTED CHANGES IN PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATED TO SOME REIMBURSEMENTS

* NO IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN PRESENTATION TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, INCOME TAXES, NET INCOME & NET INCOME PER SHARE

* FOR Q1 2020, TOTAL REVENUE, OPERATING EXPENSES ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MILLION LOWER THAN WITH PREVIOUS ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.07 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: