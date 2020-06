BRIEF-Regeneron, Intellia Expand Collaboration To Develop Crispr/Cas9-Based Treatments

June 1 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* REGENERON AND INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS EXPAND COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP CRISPR/CAS9-BASED TREATMENTS

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - REGENERON AND INTELLIA TO CO-DEVELOP POTENTIAL HEMOPHILIA A AND B TREATMENTS

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - REGENERON GAINS RIGHTS TO DEVELOP PRODUCTS FOR ADDITIONAL IN VIVO TARGETS AND NEW RIGHTS FOR EX VIVO PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - INTELLIA RECEIVES $100 MILLION THROUGH UPFRONT CASH AND EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM REGENERON

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS - EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH REGENERON EXTENDED UNTIL APRIL 2024, WITH REGENERON HAVING OPTION TO RENEW FOR ADDITIONAL 2 YEARS