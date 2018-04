April 23 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS PRESIDENT AND CEO LEONARD S. SCHLEIFER’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.5 MILLION VERSUS $28.3 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESIDENT, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GEORGE D. YANCOPOULOS' 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $25.3 MILLION VERSUS $27.8 MILLION IN 2016