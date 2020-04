BRIEF-Regeneron Pharma Says 2019 Compensation For CEO Leonard S. Schleifer $21.5 Mln Vs $26.5 Mln In 2018

April 24 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - 2019 COMPENSATION FOR CEO LEONARD S. SCHLEIFER $21.5 MILLION VERSUS $26.5 MILLION IN 2018

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - 2019 COMPENSATION FOR CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GEORGE D. YANCOPOULOS $20.7 MILLION VERSUS $25.4 MILLION IN 2018

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS- FOR 2019, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF EMPLOYEES WAS ABOUT 154 TO 1 Source text: [bit.ly/2Ky5aRu] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)