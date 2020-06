June 24 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS “THERE IS NO MERIT TO CIVIL COMPLAINT FILED BY U.S. ATTORNEY FOR DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS”

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO DEFEND ALLEGATIONS RELATED TO CONTRIBUTIONS TO A PATIENT ASSISTANCE CHARITY IN 2013 AND EARLY 2014