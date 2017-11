BRIEF-Regeneron Provides Update On Eylea (Aflibercept) Injection And Nesvacumab (Ang2 Antibody) Combination Program

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON PROVIDES UPDATE ON EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION AND NESVACUMAB (ANG2 ANTIBODY) COMBINATION PROGRAM

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC -‍ RESULTS FROM TWO PHASE 2 STUDIES DID NOT PROVIDE SUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION TO WARRANT PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍RESULTS FROM RUBY, ONYX WILL BE FURTHER ANALYZED AND WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR PRESENTATION AT A FUTURE MEDICAL CONGRESS​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍EYLEA RESULTS CONSISTENT WITH FINDINGS IN PREVIOUS CLINICAL STUDIES; THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS IN THESE STUDIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: