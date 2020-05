BRIEF-Regeneron Reports Q1 EPS Of $6.60

May 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.60

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $6.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - Q1 2020 REVENUES INCREASED 33% TO $1.83 BILLION VERSUS Q1 2019

* FIRST QUARTER EYLEA U.S. NET SALES INCREASED 9% TO $1.17 BILLION VERSUS FIRST QUARTER 2019

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - NOVEL SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY “COCKTAIL” TREATMENT ADVANCING RAPIDLY; CLINICAL STUDIES PLANNED FOR JUNE 2020

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PLEASED TO CLOSE PRALUENT RESTRUCTURING TRANSACTION WITH SANOFI, WHICH WE EXPECT TO BE ACCRETIVE BEGINNING IN Q2 OF 2020

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - IN Q1, SAW CONTINUED GROWTH WITH EYLEA, DUPIXENT, & LIBTAYO IN U.S. DRIVEN BY UNDERLYING DEMAND DESPITE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - Q1 DUPIXENT GLOBAL NET SALES WHICH ARE RECORDED BY SANOFI, INCREASED 129% TO $855 MILLION

* REGENERON PHARMA - PAUSED NEW ENROLLMENT IN CERTAIN STUDIES IN LIGHT OF PANDEMIC,CONTINUES TO MONITOR EVOLVING SITUATION ACROSS GLOBAL TRIAL SITES

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - FOR EYLEA IN UNITED STATES, THERE WAS LIMITED IMPACT ON NET PRODUCT SALES FROM COVID-19 IN Q1 OF 2020

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - IN APRIL, OVERALL U.S. EYLEA DEMAND LOWER COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF 2019 WITH RELATIVE IMPROVEMENT SEEN BY END OF MONTH

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDE SANOFI & BAYER COLLABORATION REVENUES OF $528 MILLION IN Q1 2020, COMPARED TO $246 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* GENERATED $528 MILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, COMPARED TO $823 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* REGENERON PHARMA - EXPECTS CONTINUED ADVERSE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON NEW PATIENT STARTS FOR ALL PRODUCTS WHILE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES REMAIN IN PLACE

* EXPECTS FULLY-RECRUITED CLINICAL STUDIES TO REMAIN GENERALLY ON TRACK

* REGENERON PHARMA - MAINTAINS ADEQUATE MARKET SUPPLY FOR ALL COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES, CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SUPPORT REMAINED STABLE

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $510 MILLION - $590 MILLION

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN LIBTAYO PHASE 3 FIRST-LINE NSCLC CHEMOTHERAPY COMBINATION STUDY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: