May 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 EYLEA GLOBAL NET SALES INCREASED 20% TO $1.61 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MILLION-$480 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MILLION VERSUS $36 MILLION