BRIEF-Regeneron Says Co And Sanofi Provide Update On Kevzara Phase 3 U.S. Trial In COVID-19 Patients

July 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND SANOFI PROVIDE UPDATE ON KEVZARA® (SARILUMAB) PHASE 3 U.S. TRIAL IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* REGENERON - STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY, KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WHEN KEVZARA WAS ADDED TO BEST SUPPORTIVE CARE COMPARED TO BEST SUPPORTIVE CARE ALONE

* REGENERON - BASED ON RESULTS, U.S.-BASED TRIAL HAS BEEN STOPPED, INCLUDING IN A SECOND COHORT OF PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED A HIGHER DOSE OF KEVZARA

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - MINOR POSITIVE TRENDS WERE OBSERVED IN PRIMARY PRE-SPECIFIED ANALYSIS GROUP THAT DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DETAILED RESULTS WILL BE SUBMITTED TO A PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATION LATER THIS YEAR.

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT TO REPORT RESULTS OF KEVZARA TRIAL OUTSIDE OF U.S. IN Q3 2020

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN PRIMARY ANALYSIS GROUP, ADVERSE EVENTS WERE EXPERIENCED BY 80% OF KEVZARA PATIENTS

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN PRIMARY ANALYSIS GROUP, ADVERSE EVENTS WERE EXPERIENCED BY 77% OF PLACEBO PATIENTS

* REGENERON - ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 3% OF PATIENTS, MORE FREQUENTLY AMONG KEVZARA PATIENTS, WERE MULTI-ORGAN DYSFUNCTION, HYPOTENSION

* REGENERON - SEPARATE SANOFI-LED TRIAL OUTSIDE OF U.S. IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE & CRITICAL COVID-19 USING DIFFERENT DOSING REGIMEN ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: