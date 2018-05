May 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR PATIENTS AGES 12-17 PLANNED FOR Q3 2018

* CO, SANOFI SAID PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING DUPIXENT MET PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: