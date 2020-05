BRIEF-Regeneron To Buy $5 Bln Of Its Shares From Sanofi

May 25 (Reuters) - REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK HELD BY SANOFI AND $5 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE

* SANOFI CURRENTLY OWNS APPROXIMATELY 23.2 MILLION REGENERON SHARES AND INTENDS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 12.8 MILLION SHARES IN PUBLIC OFFERING

* SANOFI ALSO EXPECTS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE AN ADDITIONAL 10% OF SHARES OFFERED IN BASE OFFERING

* REGISTERED OFFERING AND SHARE REPURCHASE WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON ONGOING COLLABORATION BETWEEN REGENERON AND SANOFI

* REGENERON AGREED TO REPURCHASE APPROXIMATELY $5 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK DIRECTLY FROM SANOFI

* REGENERON WILL FUND PURCHASE WITH A COMBINATION OF $3.5 BILLION OF CASH ON HAND AND $1.5 BILLION OF FULLY-COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

* PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE EQUAL TO NET OFFERING PRICE PER SHARE AFTER DEDUCTING ANY UNDERWRITERS’ DISCOUNT AND COMMISSION

* FOLLOWING OFFERING AND REGENERON'S $5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE, SANOFI WILL HAVE DISPOSED OF ALL OF ITS SHARES, OTHER THAN 400,000 SHARES IT INTENDS TO RETAIN