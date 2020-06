June 19 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) APPROVED IN CHINA FOR ADULTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - DUPIXENT INCLUDED IN LIST OF OVERSEAS APPROVED DRUGS THAT MEET URGENT CLINICAL NEED IN CHINA