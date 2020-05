May 18 (Reuters) - Regeneus:

* KYOCERA CORP COMPLETED DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS ON ITS LEAD STEM CELL PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PROGENZA FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS TREATMENT

* PROGENZA OA HAS MET KYOCERA'S DUE DILIGENCE CRITERIA