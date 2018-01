Jan 26 (Reuters) - Regent Pacific Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECT THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY​

* ‍EXPECTS FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BETWEEN US$27 MILLION TO US$29 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN AMORTISATION CHARGE OF ABOUT US$28.05 MILLION ON INTANGIBLE ASSET, FORTACINTM​