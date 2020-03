March 31 (Reuters) - Regent Pacific Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE US$66.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$31.1 MILLION

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT POSSIBLE FUTURE IMPACTS COVID-19 MAY HAVE ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS CURRENTLY

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMMERCIALISATION OF FORTACIN IN CHINA AND ELSEWHERE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: