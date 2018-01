BRIEF-Regenxbio And Avexis Announce Expansion Of Relationship For Spinal Muscular Atrophy treatments

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* REGENXBIO AND AVEXIS ANNOUNCE EXPANSION OF RELATIONSHIP THROUGH AMENDED LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF TREATMENTS FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* REGENXBIO INC - COULD RECEIVE UP TO $260 MILLION, INCLUDING $140 MILLION IN GUARANTEED UPFRONT AND ANNUAL PAYMENTS

* REGENXBIO INC - AMENDED AGREEMENT PERMITS ASSIGNMENT BY AVEXIS UPON A CHANGE OF CONTROL WITHOUT REGENXBIO‘S CONSENT

* REGENXBIO INC - AVEXIS ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO ENTIRE NAV TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TREATMENTS FOR SMA

* REGENXBIO - FOR PRODUCT DEVELOPED FOR TREATMENT OF SMA USING NAV AAV9 VECTOR, CO WILL RECEIVE MID-SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES