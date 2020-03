March 31 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* REGENXBIO AND ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCE NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR USE OF NAV® TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR THE TREATMENT OF RARE METABOLIC DISORDER

* REGENXBIO INC - AGREEMENT FOR USE OF NAV VECTORS EXPANDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ULTRAGENYX AND REGENXBIO

* REGENXBIO INC - REGENXBIO WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $7 MILLION, ONGOING FEES, MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: