BRIEF-Regenxbio Announces Additional Positive Long-Term And Interim Phase I/Iia Trial Update For Rgx-314 For The Treatment Of Wet AMD

April 22 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM AND INTERIM PHASE I/IIA TRIAL UPDATE FOR RGX-314 FOR THE TREATMENT OF WET AMD

* REGENXBIO INC - RGX-314 CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS

* REGENXBIO INC - ON TRACK TO PROVIDE ONE-YEAR DATA FROM COHORTS 4 & 5 IN MID-2020 AND INITIATE RGX-314 SUBRETINAL DELIVERY PIVOTAL PROGRAM IN 2H 2020

* REGENXBIO INC - LONG-TERM, DURABLE TREATMENT EFFECT DEMONSTRATED OVER TWO YEARS IN COHORT 3 IN WET AMD TRIAL

* REGENXBIO INC - IN WET AMD TRIAL, 50% OF PATIENTS REMAIN ANTI-VEGF INJECTION-FREE OVER TWO YEARS

* REGENXBIO INC - IN WET AMD TRIAL, 50% OF PATIENTS REMAIN ANTI-VEGF INJECTION-FREE OVER TWO YEARS

* REGENXBIO INC - IN WET AMD TRIAL, 67% OF PATIENTS ARE ANTI-VEGF INJECTION-FREE FROM NINE MONTHS TO TWO YEARS