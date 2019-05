May 24 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO ANNOUNCES FIRST FDA APPROVAL OF A GENE THERAPY BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NAV® TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

* REGENXBIO INC - ADDITIONAL APPROVALS FOR GENE THERAPY BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NAV® TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM ANTICIPATED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: