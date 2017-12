Dec 19 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO ANNOUNCES IND ACTIVE FOR PHASE I/II TRIAL OF RGX-121 TO TREAT MUCOPOLYSACCHARIDOSIS TYPE II

* REGENXBIO INC - ‍EXPECT TO COMMENCE TRIAL ENROLLMENT IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 FOR RGX-121​