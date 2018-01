Jan 23 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO ENHANCES GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES BY ENTERING INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES

* REGENXBIO-UNDER TERMS REGENXBIO GAINS GUARANTEED CAPACITY FOR SUPPLY OF NAV AAV DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURED UNDER CGMP AT LARGE SCALE FOR THREE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: