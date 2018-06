BRIEF-Regenxbio Receives $100 Mln Accelerated License Payment

June 11 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO RECEIVES $100 MILLION ACCELERATED LICENSE PAYMENT DUE TO ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS BY NOVARTIS

* REGENXBIO - ACCELERATED LICENSE PAYMENT CONSISTED OF $60 MILLION IN ANNUAL FEES AND A COMMERCIAL MILESTONE FEE OF $40 MILLION

* REGENXBIO INC - NOVARTIS NOW HOLDS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO NAV TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TREATMENTS FOR SMA

* REGENXBIO INC - REGENXBIO REMAINS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE FEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: