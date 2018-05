May 8 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $61.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CASH BURN TO BE BETWEEN $85 MILLION AND $95 MILLION