BRIEF-Regenxbio Says RGX-111 And RGX-121 Continue To Be Well-Tolerated In Patients

July 8 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS FOR RARE GENETIC NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* REGENXBIO INC - RGX-111 AND RGX-121 CONTINUE TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS

* REGENXBIO INC - COMPANY COMPLETED DOSING OF THREE PATIENTS IN COHORT 2 OF PHASE I/II TRIAL OF RGX-121 FOR TREATMENT OF MPS II

* REGENXBIO INC - ADDITIONAL INTERIM DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* REGENXBIO INC - DATA FROM A SINGLE-PATIENT INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED IND OF RGX-111 FOR TREATMENT OF MPS I DEMONSTRATES ENCOURAGING BIOMARKER ACTIVITY

* REGENXBIO INC - AS OF JUNE 24, 2020, RGX-121 IS REPORTED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS ACROSS TWO DOSE LEVELS

* REGENXBIO INC - RECRUITMENT, SCREENING AND ADDITIONAL SITE ACTIVATIONS ARE ONGOING IN A PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF RGX-111