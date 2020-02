BRIEF-Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Updates On Business Operations In Relation To Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd:

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN RELATION TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* GROUP’S FACTORY IN SHENZHEN HAS RESUMED OPERATION ON 10 FEB

* GROUP’S VIETNAM OPERATIONS RESUMED OPERATION FROM 31 JAN

* PART OF VIETNAM PRODUCTION CAPACITY AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY SHORTAGE OF RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY FROM PRC IN FIRST FEW WEEKS IN FEB

* WAS INEVITABLY AFFECTED BY OVERALL DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS ACROSS PRC & GENERAL DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN DURING FEB