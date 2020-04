BRIEF-Regional Express Announces Obtaining Of Commonwealth Funding For Regional Services

April 21 (Reuters) - Regional Express Holdings Ltd:

* SIGNED COMMONWEALTH GRANT AGREEMENT UNDER COVID-19 REGIONAL AIRLINE NETWORK SUPPORT ANNOUNCED ON 28 MARCH

* UNDER PROGRAM, REGIONAL AIRLINE CARRIERS TO BE PROVIDED ASSISTANCE TO MAINTAIN MINIMAL WEEKLY SCHEDULE TO REGIONAL & REMOTE PORTS

* UNDER GRANT AGREEMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE FUNDING TO OPERATE 1-2 RETURN SERVICES WEEK TO MOST DESTINATIONS ON REX NETWORK

* RANS PROGRAM WILL PROVIDE FUNDING FOR UP TO SIX MONTHS WITH AN INITIAL APPROVAL FOR SIX WEEKS