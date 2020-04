April 29 (Reuters) - Regional Express Holdings Ltd:

* CONFIRS ADDITIONAL REGIONAL SERVICES FUNDED BY BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS

* REX IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE FUNDING TO OPERATE 2-3 RETURN SERVICES A WEEK TO ALL DESTINATIONS ON REX NETWORK

* STATE GOVERNMENTS OF QUEENSLAND, WESTERN AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AUSTRALIA ALSO COMMITTED TO FUNDING ADDITIONAL SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: