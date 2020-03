BRIEF-Regional Express Says Will Be Reducing Capacity By 45% Which Includes Suspending Three Routes

March 20 (Reuters) - Regional Express Holdings Ltd:

* REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LTD- WILL BE REDUCING CAPACITY BY 45% WHICH INCLUDES SUSPENDING THREE ROUTES

* REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LTD - TO CONTINUE WITH PLANS TO EXIT BALLINA TO SYDNEY ROUTE FROM 29 MARCH & KANGAROO ISLAND TO ADELAIDE ROUTE FROM 1 JULY

* REGIONAL EXPRESS- “MAY BE FORCED TO FURTHER REDUCE CAPACITY IN INTERESTS OF MAINTAINING ESSENTIAL REGIONAL AIR SERVICES”

* REGIONAL EXPRESS- REACHED OUT TO LOCAL COUNCILS TO SEEK REDUCTION IN AIRPORT CHARGES TO KEEP OPERATING COSTS TO BARE MINIMUM