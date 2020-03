March 18 (Reuters) - Regional Express Holdings Ltd:

* WOULD BE WITHDRAWING ITS PROFIT GUIDANCE GIVEN ON 28 FEBRUARY 2020

* BOARD IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE A REVISED PROFIT FORECAST AT THIS STAGE

* BELIEVES TO NOT HAVE ENOUGH RESERVES TO SUSTAIN MORE THAN 6 MONTHS OF OPERATIONS IF GOVERNMENT DOESN'T IMPLEMENT MEASURES OUTLINED IN OPEN LETTER