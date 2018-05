BRIEF-Regional Health Properties Says On April 24, Co Received Written Notices From 5 Of Facility Tenants

May 4 (Reuters) - Regional Health Properties Inc:

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES SAYS ON APRIL 24, CO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICES FROM FIVE OF FACILITY TENANTS - SEC FILING

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES INC - RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICES STATING TENANTS CAN NO LONGER OPERATE FIVE REGIONAL FACILITIES LOCATED IN OHIO

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES - SUBLEASE DEALS CONSTITUTE ABOUT 14% OF 2018 RENT PAYMENTS REGIONAL EXPECTED TO RECEIVE FROM LEASING & SUBLEASING BUSINESS Source text: (bit.ly/2wcrdsK) Further company coverage: