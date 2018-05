May 1 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 REVENUE $72.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $72.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REGIONAL MANAGEMENT -MAINTAINS ITS PLAN TO OPEN BETWEEN 25 AND 30 DE NOVO BRANCHES DURING 2018