FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp-

* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility initial committed line of $125 million; expandable to $150 million

* Regional Management Corp says senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020

* Regional Management Corp - senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility has an initial term of 18 months, to be followed by a 12-month amortization period

* Regional Management Corp - upper limit of accordion feature under senior revolver increased to $700 million from its previous amount of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.