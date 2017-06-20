BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

June 20 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp-

* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility initial committed line of $125 million; expandable to $150 million

* Regional Management Corp says senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility has an initial term of 18 months, to be followed by a 12-month amortization period

* Regional Management Corp - upper limit of accordion feature under senior revolver increased to $700 million from its previous amount of $650 million