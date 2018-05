May 2 (Reuters) - Regional REIT Ltd:

* EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO PURCHASE SIX REGIONAL ASSETS FROM KILDARE PARTNERS FOR £35.2 MILLION IN AN OFF MARKET TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO PROVIDE A NET INCOME OF C. £3.1 MILLION PER ANNUM WHICH EQUATES TO A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 8.4%