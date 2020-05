May 21 (Reuters) - Regional REIT Ltd:

* REGIONAL REIT LTD - AS AT 18 MAY 2020 93.9% OF RENT DUE HAD BEEN COLLECTED (18 MAY 2019: 92.7%)

* REGIONAL REIT LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE YEAR-TO-DATE WAS £4.8M NET

* REGIONAL REIT LTD - WILL PAY A DIVIDEND OF 1.90 PENCE PER SHARE FOR Q1

* REGIONAL REIT LTD - FUTURE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS REMAIN UNDER REVIEW BY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: