BRIEF-Regions Bank Announces Special Financial Assistance Amid Coronavirus Concerns Regions Foundation Grants To Support Small-Business Assistance

March 20 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* REGIONS BANK ANNOUNCES SPECIAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS; REGIONS FOUNDATION GRANTS TO SUPPORT SMALL-BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - WAIVER OF STANDARD FEES FOR EXCESSIVE WITHDRAWALS FROM ALL SAVINGS AND MONEY MARKET ACCOUNTS

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - SUSPENDING INITIATION OF NEW REPOSSESSIONS OF AUTOMOBILES AND OTHER VEHICLES FOR 30 DAYS

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - SUSPENDING NEW RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FORECLOSURES ON CONSUMER REAL ESTATE LOANS FOR 30 DAYS