April 6 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp :

* REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

* FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

* CAPITAL GENERATED FROM DEAL AT TIME OF CLOSING EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK