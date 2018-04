April 25 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP. NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO EFFECTIVE JULY 2, 2018; GRAYSON HALL TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018