July 21, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Regions reports Q2 revenue $1.43 billion

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp

* Regions reports second quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $301 million, up 18 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.25, up 25 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.43 billion

* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍average loans and leases remained relatively stable at $80.1 billion​

* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍net interest margin increased 17 basis points​

* Regions Financial Corp - Quarter-end fully phased-in pro-forma non-GAAP basel iii common equity tier 1 ratio 11.3 ‍​ percent versus 10.8 percent last year

* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly net interest income and other financing income $882 ‍​ million versus $848 million last year

* Regions Financial Corp - Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio 12.2 ‍​ percent versus 11.7 percent last year

* Qtrly net charge-offs decreased 1 basis points to 0.34 percent of average loans‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

