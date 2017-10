Oct 2 (Reuters) - Regis Corp

* Regis announces sale and subsequent franchise of substantially all of its mall-based salons and U.K. businesses

* Regis Corp - ‍transaction also includes company’s 250 Regis salons and supercuts salons in U.K.​

* Regis Corp - transaction includes 858 of co's North America Regis salons & mastercuts locations