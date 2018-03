BRIEF-Regis Corp Announces Closing Of New Five-Year, $260 Mln Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

March 29 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* REGIS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY’S 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES

* REGIS CORP - HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MILLION, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019

* REGIS CORP - INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MILLION FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MILLION OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: