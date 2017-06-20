FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 12:20 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* Regis Corporation appoints Andrew H. Lacko as CFO

* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017

* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017

* Lacko currently serves as senior vice president, global financial planning, analysis & corporate development, of Hertz Global Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

