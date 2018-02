Feb 23 (Reuters) - Regis Healthcare Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 9.28 CENTS PER SECURITY

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $297 MILLION, UP 4%​

* HY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $27.9 MILLION, DOWN 12 PERCENT

* ‍ANTICIPATES 2H FY18 NORMALISED EBITDA TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH 1H FY18 NORMALISED EBITDA RESULT​‍​

* FY18 NORMALISED NPAT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $56M TO $58M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)