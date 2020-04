April 1 (Reuters) - Regis Healthcare Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AND WILL DEFER PAYMENT OF FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND UNTIL SEPTEMBER

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.02 CENTS PER SHARE WILL NOW BE PAID ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

* TO SUSPEND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES UNTIL PREVAILING CONDITIONS IMPROVE.